What to know before the 2022 General Election in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Election Day approaches, all eyes are on Nevada. From candidates to ballot measures, 13 Action News is here to keep you informed before you head to the polls!

Election day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

1.) Early voting in Clark County begins on October 22

To find an early voting location or more information about voting in Clark County, visit the early-voting location map and/or the 2022 General Election Information Index.

2.) Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada

For the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a traditional blue seat red in a Las Vegas district as Nevadans struggle with some of the highest gas prices and unemployment rates in the nation.

3.) ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court

The ACLU filed an emergency petition to the Nevada Supreme Court, challenging Nye County's plan to count election votes by both hand and machine.

4.) Former President Barack Obama to campaign with Democratic candidates in Southern Nevada

Former President Obama is expected to join Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Steve Sisolak and other Democratic candidates up and down the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 1.