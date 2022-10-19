Watch Now
Clark County Early Voting begins October 22

Early Voting in Clark County runs from October 22 to November 4. Clark County election officials encourage voters to visit an early voting site to avoid long lines and crowds.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 10:24:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early Voting in Clark County runs from October 22 to November 4. Clark County election officials encourage voters to visit an early voting site to avoid long lines and crowds. Early Voting sites may also be used to drop off mail-in ballots. If a voter does not have a mail-in ballot, it will be mandatory to sign an affirmation swearing that the voter has not voted in the current election and that the voter understands that voting more than once in an election is a felony crime.

Election Day is on November 8th.

Officials say that Early Voting sites are open on various days and times. More information about voting in Clark County can be found on the government's 2022 General Election Information Index page posted online.

