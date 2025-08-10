What to know about a new 'eviction prevention' scam in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas took to social media on Saturday night to alert community members about a new scam circulating.

They shared that they've received reports of "people going door-to-door claiming to help stop eviction notices... asking for money to prevent the eviction."

Should you come across this scam, the City of Las Vegas advises not disclosing your personal information or providing money without confirming the situation with your landlord.