What the 14 'Miles of Memories' signs on Kyle Canyon Road mean to the community

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — With the latest state numbers showing an uptick in deadly crashes on our roadways, community members are shining a light on those who have died from impaired driving.

According to the latest Year-to-Date Fatal Report from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, impaired driving is one of the top contributing factors involved in fatal crashes.

Wednesday, a presser was held for the "Miles of Memories" campaign.

"Stop DUI," a local nonprofit, was joined by local law enforcement and the Mount Charleston Lodge to debut their annual victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.

This year, 14 signs will be put up and will have the names of DUI victims who lost their lives on the road.

One woman we spoke with tells us what she hopes the signs will do for drivers who pass by them.

"You never think you're going to be the one. You never think you're going to be the one holding the sign. But if putting his sign in his name out there stops just a few people from drinking and driving... that's why I'm participating," she said.

The signs will remain up through Jan. 7.

According to the nonprofit, Kyle Canyon is the only state route in the country dedicated to DUI victims.

