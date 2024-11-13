Click it or Ticket Campaign: Keeping you safe on Nevada roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The moment you buckle up when driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatality in half. That's why the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be joining forces with multiple agencies in Nevada for a Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The Click It or Ticket Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the State of Nevada to keep motorists safe by educating the public about the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

Click It or Ticket isn't about citations — law enforcement issues tickets to save lives and prevent you from seriously getting hurt.

Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers.

Just this week, Channel 13 has reported multiple deadly crashes on your roadways. Back in October, we broke down the numbers from the state's September report.

When wearing a seat belt, make sure:



The shoulder belt should lay flat across the middle of your chest and away from your neck.

The lap belt should fit across your hips, not your stomach.

Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under your arm.

LVMPD remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on Nevada's roadways to zero by increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding, driving unrestrained, impaired driving, distracted driving and more.

The campaign will take place from now through Dec. 1.

Click this link for more information about safe driving and the Nevada Zero Fatalities.