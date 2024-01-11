What Nevada leaders are doing to keep your vote safe this election season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The topic of election security is at the forefront for some voters and state leaders as we enter the election season.

State leaders are setting the record straight on claims of widespread election fraud and unveiling their plan to keep this election season safe.

From new election investigators composed of an election integrity task force focused on cybersecurity, Nevada leaders say they're dedicated to keeping you and your vote safe.

"Let me be clear: the 2024 elections will be free, fair, and safe," said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Ford and Secretary of State Francisco "Cisco'" Aguilar addressed election security and fraud claims in the 2024 election.

"I want to be clear: there is no evidence of widespread fraud in Nevada or anywhere else," Aguilar said.

Las Vegas resident of 20 years and voter David France says he expects the same this year during our state's upcoming primary and republican caucus.

"I've always been very happy with how they run things here in Nevada. We have two weeks of early voting," France said.

KTNV KTNV's Ryan Ketcham with Las Vegas resident of 20 years and voter David France.

Aguilar says his office has received many questions regarding election security from voters.

He says his office and Ford's have looked into 700 election fraud claims in 2022. Most of those claims were found to be false, although they've caught only a handful of people attempting to cheat the system.

"These are attempts at voter fraud, meaning that these people were caught in the act, and the system worked. We cannot curate a system where people can't attempt a crime. However, we can, and we have created a system that catches the people that commit those crimes," Ford said.

The state plans to have law enforcement agencies at voting centers to stop voter intimidation. They want to make sure voters and precinct workers are safe and protected.

"If there's people that are attacking these people just for running an election, that's not right," said France.

Aguilar says they're having trouble getting election workers this year despite their recruitment efforts.

"Douglass County in northern Nevada has been able to recruit 60 poll workers this year; that is about half of the number they usually get," said Aguilar.

Aguilar says the numbers are not in for other counties, but there are low numbers of election workers across the state. He says they are working with the State Bar of Nevada to allow lawyers to volunteer as poll workers, which is not currently permitted.

If you want to be an election worker in 2024, you can find opportunities here.