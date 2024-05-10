What is making seasonal allergy season even worse this year?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you feel like allergies are hitting you harder this season, you're not alone.

It's affecting a lot of people, like Mary McIver and Debra Purdue.

"It has been the worst year ever and I have been here for 44 years," McIver said.

"The allergies that people are experiencing now are different than they have ever been."

Both say this season, their allergy symptoms are on another level.

"They have been so bad I had to go to the doctor for the first time," McIver told me.

She said what started as sneezing, a runny nose, and a scratchy throat led to a wheezing cough.

"I can't get rid of the cough," she explained. "I have to wear a mask every time I go outside. It's just bad."

Doctors across the valley say this is one of the worst seasons on record. They're seeing way more patients as pollen levels are up.

"This season and last season are the worst on record," said Dr. Jason Balleck, from the Allergy and Asthma Center. "The amount of disease and severity has definitely increase."

Balleck says on average, he sees about 30 to 50 patients a day. This season, he is seeing about eight additional patients on top of that every day.

"We had a lot of snowpack and rainfall and plants need two things: water and sunshine," Balleck told me. "We have a lot of sun and you throw in a lot of water and we are off to the races with pollen."

He also says the recent high levels of wind have contributed to a rise in allergies.

"I don't remember it ever being this windy."

What can do you to help alleviate season allergy symptoms?



Get checked by an allergist.

Get allergy shots, which can provide relief for three to five years.

Nasal sprays and oral medications can also help improve symptoms.

Try to do your activities earlier in the day, when there is less pollen in the air.

Make sure to keep your windows closed.

Change your air filters.

As for McIver and Purdue, they tell me they're ready for allergy season to be over already.

"All day long, people are sneezing and coughing and I know it's allergies," Purdue said. "You take allergy pills but they are not helping."