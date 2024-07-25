Watch Now
Whale surfaces, capsizes fishing boat off New Hampshire coast

Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.<br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 24, 2024

RYE, N.H. (AP) — Two fishermen are safe after a whale crashed onto their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore. The U.S. Coast Guard says the incident occurred Tuesday near Odiorne Point State Park.

The Coast Guard posted to X that they had received a mayday call stating that a 23-foot center console boat had turned over because of a whale breach.

A good Samaritan recovered both people from the water. No injuries were reported. The whale also appeared not to be injured and the vessel has been salvaged.

