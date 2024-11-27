Well-known Boulder City business owner Milo Hurst passes away

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Milo Hurst, the well-known founder of Boulder City's Milo's Cellar and Inn, passed away on Nov.22. Hurst's passing comes just two months after the Boulder City Council declared September 17th Milo Hurst Day.

Channel 13 was at Milo's Cellar and Inn to celebrate the first Milo Hurst Day, an honor that community members said was decades in the making. Mayor Joe Hardy even credited Hurst with making the area more attractive for locals and visitors alike when he founded Milo's in 1994.

"He took a routine, run of the mill, little road in the middle of Boulder City and jazzed it up and made it attractive. And when I say ‘made it attractive,' I mean they actually came," Hardy said.

WATCH the celebration for Milo Hurst Day here:

Boulder City business owner honored with Milo Hurst Day

Hurst's business partners, Christian and Kamille Clinton, remember Hurst as more than a businessman, but also as a grandfather, a father, a son, and a beloved member of the community.

"I would say he was an entertainer," Christian said. Kamille added that he, "was the hostess with the mostest!"

Earlier this month, the Clinton's announced that after three decades, Milo's would be closing its doors on Nov. 30 to focus on family well-being and new beginnings. Still, they say that Milo's legacy will live on.

"I just hope it continues on, what he started," Kamille said. "I mean, he was a big part of the community. He will forever be remembered."

Information about a memorial for Milo Hurst will be announced on the Milo's Cellar and Inn Facebook page.