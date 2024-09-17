Boulder City business owner honored with his own day

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The founder of a well-known Boulder City business has been honored with his own day.

The Boulder City Council announced the proclamation declaring September 17 Milo Hurst Day at last week's city council meeting.

"After everything Milo has done for us, I wanted to give back to him," said his business partner Christian Clinton.

Hurst founded Milo's Cellar and Inn, known to locals as simply Milo's, in 1994 when Boulder City was still growing.

"In '94, there was nothing here," said Kamille Clinton, one of Hurst's business partners. "His vision was to have a place where people could gather and enjoy a good glass of wine."

The business quickly became a local favorite, with Mayor Joe Hardy crediting Hurst with making the area more attractive for locals and visitors alike.

"He took a routine, run of the mill, little road in the middle of Boulder City and jazzed it up and made it attractive. And when I say ‘made it attractive,' I mean they actually came," Hardy said.

Christian Clinton, another of Hurst's business partners, took an idea to celebrate the man he calls a mentor and friend to Boulder City Councilwoman Cokie Booth. It led to the declaration of Milo Hurst Day.

Those who know Hurst say the honor has been decades in the making.

Christian and Kamille say they plan to keep Milo's vision for the business alive for years to come.



They're planning to celebrate Milo Hurst Day by offering a free glass of wine to all patrons on Sept. 17 at Milo's.