Welcome to Las Vegas sign Pride ceremony happening June 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June is LGBTQ+ Pride month, and Las Vegas is celebrating with a ceremony at the world-famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign just south of the Strip.

The event honors the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada for their 30 years of service in the Las Vegas Valley and will feature Clark County officials and a RuPaul's Drag Race contestant.

“The Center has been a staple to LGBTQ+ Clark County residents and allies for 30 years and I look forward to supporting this great place for many more years to come,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.



In addition to a rainbow lighting of the sign, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones will present the runner-up to season 15 of Drag Race with a key to the city.

"We are immensely grateful to Clark County for their steadfast recognition of pride and The Center, particularly in today's challenging environment surrounding LGBTQ rights,” said John Waldron, Ed.D, Chief Executive Officer of The Center. “Your unwavering support is a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to equality, inclusion, and the well-being of the LGBTQ community. Thank you for helping us create a community where everyone can live authentically and proudly, free from discrimination and prejudice."

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 22 at 8 a.m. where the sign will light up with all the colors of the rainbow as the county and community celebrates Pride Month.

“In Clark County, we remain committed to defending and protecting our LGBTQ+ families. Nationally, this year has been stained with attacks targeting drag performers, creating anti-trans bathroom access legislation, denying gender affirming care to youth and silencing educators by prohibiting LGBTQ+ books and any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. I want to make this clear: now and always, Nevada and Clark County will remain a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.” -Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.



