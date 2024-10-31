Welcome to Coffinwood, a grave experience you'll never forget

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — It's spooky season, but for a unique property in Pahrump, it's spooky all year round.

It's called Coffinwood, and the property's theme is everything about coffins. I figured now was a good time to check out what it is all about — and it was a sight to behold.

From the graveyards to the skulls, this property is eye-catching.

It may be the only home in Southern Nevada with a front yard cemetery and coffin-shaped pillars.

"Coffinwood is actually our property where I actually build coffins here, and it is a full-sized art piece," said owner Bryan Schoening.

Bryan is known as the "Coffin Maker" because he makes coffins on his property and decorates them.

He got into costume and gave us a tour.

"In the beginning, we have a cemetery; it is full of graves," Bryan said.

To go with the theme, he wanted a cemetery. He told me no one is buried here, but some headstones are from actual graves where the headstones were replaced. But there is a cemetery for animals.

In every corner of the property, you'll find something related to coffins.



"We have a coffin-shaped gazebo and devil gargoyles... So you are actually standing at the entry to the Church of the Coffin. I am also a reverend, and I do weddings and funerals," Bryan said.

You will find unique items he and his family have collected from across the country all over the property, including a collection of hearses.

If you book a tour, you'll run into the pup Vincent and the twins from the popular horror film "The Shining."

Gabe Smith helps fix up the hearses and is also the resident musician.

"We consider this to be one giant art project and kind of a family project. We all work together on everything," Gabe said.

Coffinwood is used as a venue for events but is open for weekend tours, weddings, or even photoshoots. It is open year-round.

For more information, visit their website here.