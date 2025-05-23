Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 23-25

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — School's out for the summer for thousands of valley kids starting this weekend, and if you're looking for ways to celebrate, look no further! Here are some inexpensive events happening around town this weekend.

HAAPI (Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander) Roots returns to Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas this weekend on Sunday, May 25!

It's a celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, and features small businesses, community vendors, a treehouse playground, food and drink specials and much more. It's happening from noon until 6 p.m., and entry is free!

It's also National Bike Month! To celebrate, take part in the City of Henderson's Glow Bike Ride Saturday night, May 24, around the Equestrian Trail Loops.

You'll need to bring your own bike and helmet, but neon bike decorations and glow sticks will be provided. Bike decorating and a required safety course for kids will take place between 7:30 and 8 p.m. The ride runs from 8 to 9 p.m. Registration costs $10.

Take the kids on a trip down memory lane with this free concert at Henderson's Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The concert is a tribute to New Wave and Radio Pop from the 1980s, so come dressed in your best 80s-inspired attire! Food and drink vendors will be on site. Click here for a sneak peek at the entertainment!

This weekend, Nevada Shakespeare Festival is bringing its fun and unique storytelling and theatrics to North Las Vegas!

Come out to Aliante Nature Discovery Park for "The Comedy of Errors," a rendition of a Shakespeare classic that features a fresh perspective on a beloved play.

The free performance is happening Saturday, May 24, starting at 5:30 p.m.

This weekend marks the return of the popular free Downtown Rocks Concert Series to the Fremont Street experience.

Here's the lineup for this weekend:



Saturday, May 24 – Hinder , Main Street Stage — 8 p.m.

, Main Street Stage — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 24 – Drowning Pool , 1 st Street Stage — 7 p.m.

, 1 Street Stage — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 24 – Saliva , 1 st Street Stage — 9 p.m.

, 1 Street Stage — 9 p.m. Sunday, May 25 – Alien Ant Farm , 3 rd Street Stage — 8 p.m.

, 3 Street Stage — 8 p.m. Sunday, May 25 – Jet, 3rd Street Stage — 9 p.m.

A special collaboration between the Live Arts Collective and Nevada Ballet Theatre II, this series will highlight artists from two of the valley's most prominent training dance groups.

Performances are happening this weekend on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 5 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre.

Performances are free, and seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

This free, outdoor movie series returns to The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 24, with a screening of "Despicable Me 4."

The movie will begin playing at sunset. Bring your own blankets, towel,s and camping chairs and get comfy for a movie night under the stars!

Come out to Bicentennial Park in Boulder City for this Memorial Day Weekend tradition!

The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge runs Friday, May 23, from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features live music, delicious barbecue, a car show, a bike show, vendors, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. Admission is free!

Celebrate the next generation of jazz talent at the Las Vegas Youth Jazz Orchestra's Spring concert! It's happening Sunday, May 25, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Nevada's Jay Morrison Recital Hall, Building H, Room 122 in North Las Vegas.

Tickets are free, but required.

The City of North Las Vegas' Movie Madness series returns Friday, May 23, with a free screening of "Lilo & Stitch" (2002) at Hartke Park.

The movie starts at dusk. Feel free to bring coolers, picnic baskets, and blankets.