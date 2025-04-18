LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening across the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening around town this weekend.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 18-20

Head over to Lorenzi Park on Saturday night to enjoy a fresh twist on a Shakespeare classic with the whole family. You can watch a 75-minute free adaptation of "The Comedy of Errors" with interactive and inventive theatrical storytelling featuring quick changes, puppets and dancing. Organizers say it's for everyone — both die-hard Shakespeare fans and newcomers to the genre. It starts at 7 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza. Click hereto register.

The City of Henderson is hosting a spring carnival and egg hunt at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can enjoy a live DJ, carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth and more. Children ages 1-17 can participate in one of the age-appropriate egg hunts. Click here to see the egg hunt schedule.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Admission includes egg hunt entry.

There's truly something for the whole family at this free event — from a pet parade and classic car show, to an arts and crafts fair, jump houses, food trucks and more.

It's happening at Floyd Lamb Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

This event is for all you dog parents! Spend your Saturday morning at Henderson's Heritage Bark Park, where participants will get to greet the Easter Bunny and take photos with their pups.

The event will also offer treats, agility courses, and other activities for dogs. It's recommended that your pet be socialized with other dogs before coming. Registration is per dog. Fees start at $7 according to the City of Henderson's website.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at 350 S Racetrack Road in Henderson on April 19.

Head over to the Par 3 Municipal Golf Course at Brooks and N. 5th Street on Sunday, April 20, for an all-day spring event starting at 8 a.m. for all ages of golfers and disc golfers. It'll feature prizes, music and more.

It costs $15 per player. Spots are limited. Click here to register.

For more information, email cnlvgolf@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

