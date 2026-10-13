Weekend flooding, DUI arrests highlight road safety concerns in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weekend flooding that stranded drivers across the Las Vegas Valley and a separate enforcement effort that resulted in 24 DUI arrests underscored road safety concerns as Nevada began Traffic Safety Week on Monday.

The designation follows a proclamation from the governor’s office recognizing Oct. 12-18 as Traffic Safety Week.

For Las Vegas resident Winifred Daugherty, staying home Saturday night was one way to avoid the risks.

“I didn't even come out for Saturday night because I didn't even want to put myself at risk,” she said.

Daugherty, who has lived in Las Vegas since 2017, said pressure from other drivers will not persuade her to drive through floodwater.

“And then people are like blowing a horn. I'm like, I'm not driving through that. You've gotta get somewhere where you can make a U-turn,” she said.

Flooding left vehicles stranded across the valley over the weekend, with crews responding to water rescues. Daugherty said crashes have become a familiar sight during her drives around town.

WATCH: Flooding across Las Vegas

[RAW VIDEO] Cars left stranded in flood waters near Koval, Winnick in Las Vegas

At Universal Motorcars, owner Victor Botnari sees the damage those collisions leave behind.

Asked how often his shop receives vehicles that are totaled, Botnari answered: “Every day. Every day we get cars like totals.”

Rain typically brings even more vehicles into his business, he said.

“Definitely after rain we have a lot of cars coming in. It's a big increase,” Botnari said, estimating an increase of 30% to 40% over his usual volume.

That estimate reflects his business, not valley-wide crash data. At the time of the interview, Botnari said he had not yet received vehicles from the weekend’s rain.

He also pointed out another concern for drivers: a tire with almost no tread.

Asked how dangerous tires in that condition can be on wet roads, Botnari said, “It's really dangerous. You lose control, you lose traction.”

Separately, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported 314 traffic stops and 24 DUI arrests during a weekend enforcement blitz.

Police also investigated a fatal collision Saturday evening on East Desert Inn Road east of South Mojave Road. A pedestrian crossing outside a marked or implied crosswalk was struck by a Dodge Durango and later died at Sunrise Hospital, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and showed no signs of impairment, police said. The collision remains under investigation.

Daugherty said she focuses on the precautions she can take herself.

“I make sure that my tires are up to par. Number one, I drive slower than the speed limit when it's wet,” she said.

Botnari recommended replacing tires about every two to three years, with worn tread potentially requiring replacement sooner. Drivers unsure about their tires’ condition should have a shop inspect them, he said.