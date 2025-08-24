Weather warnings in effect across Nevada include flood advisories

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s on rain watch this Sunday, which means National Weather Service Las Vegas is issuing weather warnings.

🚨 Flood Advisory



📍Henderson, East Las Vegas, and Boulder City



⏰ Until 4:45 PM



⛈️ Minor flooding and ponding on roadways. pic.twitter.com/mUslacCjsy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2025

Here are the areas that are anticipated to be affected by flooding until 4:45 p.m.:



Henderson

Boulder City

East Las Vegas

Our meteorologists have shared that the storms seem localized in the Henderson and Boulder City area at this time. Channel 13 will continue to keep you updated on weather activity tonight.