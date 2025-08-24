Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather warnings in effect across Nevada include flood advisories

Graphic by National Weather Service Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s on rain watch this Sunday, which means National Weather Service Las Vegas is issuing weather warnings.

Here are the areas that are anticipated to be affected by flooding until 4:45 p.m.:

  • Henderson 
  • Boulder City 
  • East Las Vegas

Our meteorologists have shared that the storms seem localized in the Henderson and Boulder City area at this time. Channel 13 will continue to keep you updated on weather activity tonight.

