'We lost everything': Families displaced after three fires in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several valley families are being forced to pick up the pieces and find somewhere to live after fires burned through a home and 10 apartment units Saturday.

One family whose apartment was destroyed says the flames moved through in an instant.

“We lost everything, everything from the front room to the back room. There is nothing — food, clothes, furniture, toys — everything is just demolished; everything is gone," said Chanise Williams, who lost her home in a fire.

Williams tells Channel 13 her apartment on North Jones Boulevard was completely destroyed as a fire burned through the unit early Saturday morning. The fire left her, her two kids and her boyfriend without a home.

“The feeling is indescribable. Just about a year ago, I was homeless. We were homeless for six months," Williams said.

Williams says what hurts the most is to have this happen after how hard she worked to get her family off the streets.

“I worked two jobs and slept in my car, let my children go to other places, so we were very excited to have a home, but now we have to start all the way over," Williams said.

She says volunteers with American Red Cross gave her money for shelter and are helping her family find temporary housing.

Her family is not the only one impacted. A total of 43 people, including 14 children, were forced out of their homes by three separate fires over the weekend.

The American Red Cross is not only helping those families with long-term plans, but also addressing their needs now.

“We load up our personal vehicles, you know, with just the basic needs; we call it our comfort kit. The toothbrush, the washcloth, shampoo and stuff; we have teddy bears for the little ones," said American Red Cross volunteer Vince Miller.

Williams says she's thankful for the help she's receiving from the Red Cross and says she hopes to be back on her feet soon.

To see more about Williams' story and to help donate, click here.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation, but Miller says the best thing all of you can do at home is to check your smoke alarms to make sure they're operational.