43 people displaced by three different fires across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 43 people have been displaced from their homes after three separate fires across the Las Vegas valley on Saturday.

According to the American Red Cross, the first fire was at an apartment complex at 2217 N. Jones Blvd around 12:30 a.m. The fire damaged or destroyed four apartments, displacing 10 adults and five children.

A second fire was reported at 6666 W. Washington Ave. around 3:30 a.m., which damaged six apartments, displacing 15 adults and two children.

A third fire was reported in North Las Vegas at a home in the 400 block of Mulberry Glen Drive, which is near W. Washburn Road and N. Commerce St.

The house fire displaced four adults and seven children.

According to the Red Cross, no injuries were reported at any of the incidents. They are also helping the families with temporary shelter, food, clothing, personal care items, and financial support where necessary.

Agency officials want to remind the community that daylight saving time this weekend is the perfect time to check their smoke alarms.

"Most people don't realize that they only have about two minutes to escape a home fire and that smoke alarms need replacing every 10 years," said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. "Arming yourself with this knowledge can mean the difference between survival and tragedy."

The Red Cross has a free smoke alarm installation program that includes fire safety information to help prevent home fires.

You can learn more about that program here.