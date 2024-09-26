Ways to use LVMPD's crime tracker to stay aware in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a free resource available that tracks all the property crimes you could think of within their jurisdiction.

LVMPD's Open Data Portal allows you to see property crimes, crimes against people and crimes against society using a zip code, a crime category and a date.

A review of their online records showed that property crimes in the 89102, 89103 and 89146 zip codes, which cover the Chinatown area, has remained consistent with occasional drops and spikes when it comes to both break-ins and burglaries.

The data showed that as of Wednesday, 69 burglaries have been reported in those zip codes over the span of the last four weeks. On average, that's more than two a day.

Additionally, two of those zip codes, 89102 and 89103, made Metro's top 10 crime zip codes chart.

LVMPD has been aware of safety concerns in Chinatown for quite some time. In February, Channel 13 was the first to report on the launch of a specialized anti-crime task force dedicated to the area.

As part of this initiative, two police officers were assigned to patrol the neighborhood regularly and establish relationships with local business owners to proactively identify issues and prevent crimes through community policing.