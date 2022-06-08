Water safety tips stressed as high temps send Las Vegas families to pools

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — As the Valley approaches record temperatures this week, families across Southern Nevada are headed to the pools to stay cool.

Swim instructors across the city are stressing the importance of safety tips, especially for young children and pets.

At Water Wings Swim School, instructors advise kids as young as 3 months old to start training. They say that can be very scary to most parents, but ensure that it is completely safe.

Officials at Nevada SPCA say water safety tips also need to be in place for pets. Fences around pools, and ensuring back doors are locked are some ways to make sure pets can't access water without supervision.

Lor Heeren, with NV SPCA, says not all dog breeds are comfortable in or near water.

For more information on signing your children up for swimming lessons, click here.