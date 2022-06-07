Las Vegas police urge pool safety after child drowns, another in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With high temperatures in the forecast for Southern Nevada, more people are likely to head to pools.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reminding valley residents to practice pool safety after two drowning incidents this weekend.

Police said a 2-year-old girl was in critical condition Monday. She was taken to University Medical Center after officers received a report of a child drowning in a swimming pool in east Las Vegas.

The next day, a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in northwest Las Vegas, police said. He was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital and did not survive.

In light of recent events, Metro police are reminding Southern Nevadans to follow the "three Ps" of pool safety, which they laid out as follows:



Patrol: Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times. Protest: Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order. Prepare: Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

More drowning prevention tips can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District's website here.

Public pools in Clark County and the City of Las Vegas also offer swimming lessons for children. Program information can be found on the city's website here, and is more easily found by typing "swim" in the search box. YMCAs in the Las Vegas area also offer youth swim lessons.

More information about YMCA lessons can be found here.