2-year-old dies after drowning incident at east Las Vegas pool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 2-year-old girl who was in critical condition after a reported drowning incident in east Las Vegas has died, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The child was taken to University Medical Center after officers received a report of a child drowning in a swimming pool.

Police said she died on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas police urge pool safety after child drowns, another in critical condition

LVMPD officials said it was the second child drowning call they received over the weekend. A 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in northwest Las Vegas, police said. He was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital and did not survive.

As temperatures reach the triple digits this week, more people are likely to spend time in and around pools. Metro police urged Southern Nevadans to practice the "three Ps" of pool safety:

Patrol: Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times. Protest: Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order. Prepare: Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

More drowning prevention tips can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District's website here.