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Water main break floods roadway near Decatur and Rancho; repairs underway

Video captured by Channel 13 shows cars driving through several inches of standing water after a water main break near Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Friday, Oct. 2.
[RAW VIDEO] Water main break floods road near Rancho and Decatur
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Efforts are underway to restore water service to 100 residents near Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive after a water main break on Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District confirmed the issued was affecting residents of a fourplex community on Madre Mesa Drive.

According to the Water District, an 8-inch pipeline was ruptured. Crews now have it shut down, and as of 9 a.m. Friday, repairs are expected to continue over the next six to eight hours.

Customers affected by the issue have been notified, the Water District says.

A spokesperson did not share details about what caused the break.

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