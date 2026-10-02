Water main break floods roadway near Decatur and Rancho; repairs underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Efforts are underway to restore water service to 100 residents near Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive after a water main break on Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District confirmed the issued was affecting residents of a fourplex community on Madre Mesa Drive.

According to the Water District, an 8-inch pipeline was ruptured. Crews now have it shut down, and as of 9 a.m. Friday, repairs are expected to continue over the next six to eight hours.

Customers affected by the issue have been notified, the Water District says.

A spokesperson did not share details about what caused the break.