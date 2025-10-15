Water district: Repairs made after 18-inch water main break disrupts Laughlin casinos

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — An 18-inch water main break that cut off water on a stretch of Laughlin's Casino Drive has since been repaired, the Las Vegas Valley Water District announced Wednesday morning.

The water district first confirmed reports of the issue on Tuesday night, telling members of the public that the leak had been isolated and repairs had begun.

Water service was disrupted for the area between Golden Nugget and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, water service had been restored to all impacted properties, a spokesperson for the water district wrote in an email to Channel 13.

Officials note that lane restrictions on Casino Drive are expected to remain in effect throughout most of Wednesday because crews need to backfill and restore the roadway.

