WATCH: Video shows Thunderbirds pilot ejecting from jet before crash in California desert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot is recovering after an incident during a training mission in California.

According to a social media post, the pilot "ejected safely" from an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during the training mission over controlled airspace.

This video shows the ejected pilot's parachute and the immediate aftermath of the crash:

Video shows Thunderbirds pilot ejecting from jet before crash

While Air Force personnel didn't immediately provide additional details about what happened, videos shared with Channel 13 appeared to show rubble from the crashed F-16C.

Video from KABC-TV shows an aerial view of the plane wreckage:

Video shows aerial view of wreckage from crashed Thunderbirds jet

"The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care," a Thunderbirds spokesperson stated.

The organization adds that this incident is under investigation. Further information is expected to be released through the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

More video shows another angle of the crash aftermath: