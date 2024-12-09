WATCH: Police share new details in shooting of man reportedly threatening others with metal baton

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're expecting to learn more on Monday about a recent shooting involving Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.

Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser is expected to share additional details with the public starting at noon.

Two officers are on paid administrative leave after the Dec. 5 incident. Officials previously said the officers shot at a man who was armed with a metal baton and threatening people in the area of Eastern and Owens avenues.

The officers who fired their weapons have since been identified as Justin Lee and Victor Robinson.

Lee is 38 and has been employed with LVMPD since 2021. Robinson, 36, has been employed with the department since 2017.

The man who was shot had not been publicly identified as of Monday morning. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

This incident marked the 15th officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year. \