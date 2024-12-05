Man shot in east valley after threatening community and officers with a metal baton, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is in the hospital after he was shot by police for threatening the public with a metal baton, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2:20 a.m., police received a report of a man in the 1500 block of North Cobb Lane swinging a bat, trying to hit people and cars passing by.

When officers arrived, they found a man wrapped in a blanket and armed with what appeared to be a metal baton.

Police said the man had broken into a business in the 1500 block of North Eastern Avenue and was trying to break into a second business in the same block when officers arrived.

Officers told the man to drop his baton as he tried to break into the second business and used less-lethal options to de-escalate the situation, according to LVMPD.

Police said the man then charged toward officers with the baton raised, leading two officers to fire their weapons and hit the man.

While the man was on the ground, officers saw he also had a knife, according to LVMPD.

The man was taken to UMC for treatment, where he is in critical condition.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting of 2024. Per LVMPD police, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.