WATCH: Police discuss hit-and-run crash that killed elderly woman in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing new details surrounding a hit-and-run that has left one person dead.

LVMPD Traffic Lt. Cody Fulwiler will meet with members of the media to discuss the crash that happened on June 13, 2025, near the intersection of South Grand Canyon Drive and West Desert Inn Road.

Authorities identified the victim as 81-year-old Margaret Brown

The suspect's car is believed to be a dark-colored 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra that's missing the lower center grill.

LVMPD has released this video of the suspect vehicle: