Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: Officials unveil plans for ringing in 2026 in Las Vegas style

Las Vegas - New Year's Eve fireworks
David Becker, Las Vegas News Bureau
FILE: Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve celebrations seen looking north from the Skyfall Lounge atop the Delano Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
Las Vegas - New Year's Eve fireworks
Las Vegas New Years Eve
Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It might be hard to believe that we are approaching the end of the year, but with only a few weeks left of 2025, we are learning how officials plan to ring in the new year in a way only Las Vegas can.

Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci plan to unveil details of “America’s Party 2026,” the fireworks and entertainment extravaganza to ring in the New Year in classic Las Vegas style.

You can watch the announcement here:

FULL ANNOUNCEMENT: Officials unveil plans for ringing in 2026 in Las Vegas style

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team