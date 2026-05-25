WATCH: Memorial Day ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery honors fallen service members

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While many might consider Memorial Day to mark the unofficial start to summer, its origins have a much more somber meaning.

The annual remembrance is set aside to mourn the nation's fallen service members.

Here in Southern Nevada, events are being held in all corners of the valley to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

In downtown Las Vegas, officials are gathering at Woodland Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Service.

WATCH the events here live, beginning at 9:30 a.m.: