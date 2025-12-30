LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday will be one of Las Vegas' biggest and busiest nights of the year: New Year's Eve.

Thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Las Vegas and the Strip, which means safety and crowd control will be a major focus for local law enforcement.

First responders' message for safe New Year's Eve in Vegas: Follow rules, don't drink and drive

Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and fire officials, as well as county and city leaders, will publicly detail their plans for a safe holiday.

They're expected to discuss police presence, road closures, emergency response plans and what visitors should expect as America's Party gets underway.

Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt is keeping track of New Year's Eve safety preparations, while traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum will keep you informed of upcoming road closures for the big day.