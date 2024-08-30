Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Large transformer fire burns near Boulder City, no injuries reported

Video courtesy of David Simpson.
Transformer Fire near Boulder City
Posted
and last updated

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A large transformer fire is burning at I-11 and mile marker nine near Boulder City, according to the city manager's office.

The city said no injuries have been reported, but they anticipate the fire to be burning for quite some time.

Authorities said to avoid the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH