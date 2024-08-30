Large transformer fire burns near Boulder City, no injuries reported

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A large transformer fire is burning at I-11 and mile marker nine near Boulder City, according to the city manager's office.
The city said no injuries have been reported, but they anticipate the fire to be burning for quite some time.
Authorities said to avoid the area.
There is a large transformer fire at I-11 and mile marker nine. No injuries thankfully, however, we anticipate it will be burning for sometime. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QNEIldGnbR— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) August 30, 2024