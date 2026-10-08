WATCH LIVE: Henderson Police share new details after officers involved in fatal shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is expected to share new details Thursday in its ongoing investigation of a fatal shooting.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. 🔴 Watch it live here 🔴

Officers shot and killed 48-year-old Ropati Tauiliili after police say he fired at law enforcement and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department air unit responding to a domestic violence call.

This happened in a neighborhood near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area at 3:45 p.m. on reports that a man had battered one of his family members and pointed a gun at multiple people. Later in the evening, police said they returned to the home after a woman was shot. She was injured but expected to survive.

Henderson police officials said they learned the man had "told an acquaintance he intended to provoke a confrontation with police and threatened suicide by cop."

Two Henderson police officers shot and killed him during the encounter. The officers have since been identified as Julian Diaz and Thomas Whitney, who have both been with the department since 2019. They are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.