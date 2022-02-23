WATCH LIVE: Gov. Steve Sisolak's State of the State address from Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak will deliver a State of the State address from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday.

Traditionally, the governor gives a State of the State speech in advance of a legislative session. According to his office, Sisolak will lay out his investment priorities using federal and state dollars.

He is expected to address the cost of housing, child care and prescription medications, among other things.

The address is scheduled to start around 12:05 p.m. You can watch it live here once it begins or on our Facebook page.