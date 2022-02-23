Watch
Local News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Steve Sisolak's State of the State address from Allegiant Stadium

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Steve Sisolak will deliver a State of the State address from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday. You can watch on ABC Ch. 13 or on ktnv.com.
Virus Outbreak Nevada
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 15:09:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak will deliver a State of the State address from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday.

Traditionally, the governor gives a State of the State speech in advance of a legislative session. According to his office, Sisolak will lay out his investment priorities using federal and state dollars.

He is expected to address the cost of housing, child care and prescription medications, among other things.

The address is scheduled to start around 12:05 p.m. You can watch it live here once it begins or on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH