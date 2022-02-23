Nevada Republicans respond to Gov. Sisolak's State of the State address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Republicans are responding to Gov. Steve Sisolak's State of the State address on Wednesday afternoon.

The governor announced several investments to address the rising cost of housing, childcare, healthcare, among other things. Watch his full State of the State address here.

Meanwhile, State Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer said, "Nevada's economy is at a breaking point" during a video response on behalf of the party.

He continued, "the rising cost of living is squeezing our families beyond their means." He went on to say that the cost of living is approaching that of California and that years ago people were leaving that state for Nevada "so they could afford the American dream."

"Spending money is not leadership. Leadership is about making our government more efficient and effective for the people," he said. "This money will be spent to grow the government's size, but with no thought on how to fund that growth when the money is gone"

In his response, Settelmeyer said he's never been more concerned about the state's future.

Watch Settelmeyer's address below.

Nevada Republican Party responds to Gov. Sisolak's State of the State address

The Nevada Republican Party also emailed a written statement to 13 Action News. The full statement reads:

“As Nevadans gear up for another technically challenged speech by Governor Sisolak, they have a simple question to ask themselves:

Are you better or worse off than you were in 2018?

For most Nevadans, the answer is worse. They have survived Governor Sisolak’s term in office, where regular Nevadans are put to the back of the line, and only the politically connected donor class has prospered.

Governor Sisolak wants you to forget about that. When you fill up at the gas pump and gas is over $4 per gallon, and every grocery trip costs more, he would like Nevadans to forget. He hopes you forget the small businesses he forced to close through his direct actions. He hopes you forget that all of this was avoidable.

We will not forget.

Governor Sisolak refused to follow the science, and kept our schools closed for a year and a half. At the same time, Governor Sisolak gave state employees who were paid to stay home a raise, while regular Nevadans couldn’t get their earned unemployment through Sisolak’s dysfunctional DETR. After 4 years of Democrat rule, Governor Sisolak’s only accomplishments are record unemployment, conventions fleeing our state, and putting our children’s education last.

Governor Sisolak is hoping Nevadans forget how he stacked the deck against them. We know Nevadans will remember in November and hold Governor Sisolak accountable.”

