Watch
Local NewsLas Vegas Shooting

Actions

WATCH FULL: 1 October remembrance ceremony at Las Vegas Healing Garden

items.[0].image.alt
13 Action News
The community gathers on Oct. 1, 2021, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden to honor the lives lost as a result of the 1 October shooting in 2017.
Screen Shot 2021-10-01 at 10.15.58 PM.png
Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 01:49:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special remembrance ceremony Friday night at the Las Vegas Healing Garden honored the lives lost as a result of 1 October.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a bell tolled and a candle was lit in remembrance of each person who died as a result of the attack. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the city's communications director, David Riggleman, also read their names.

Watch a replay of the full ceremony below.

Those looking for support can call the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at (702) 455-2433 or visit their website VegasStrongRC.org.

The Healing Garden is located at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH