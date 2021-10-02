WATCH FULL: 1 October remembrance ceremony at Las Vegas Healing Garden

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special remembrance ceremony Friday night at the Las Vegas Healing Garden honored the lives lost as a result of 1 October.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a bell tolled and a candle was lit in remembrance of each person who died as a result of the attack. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the city's communications director, David Riggleman, also read their names.

Watch a replay of the full ceremony below.

Those looking for support can call the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at (702) 455-2433 or visit their website VegasStrongRC.org.

The Healing Garden is located at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard.

