WATCH: Las Vegas police provide details in two recent officer-involved shootings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding a press conference regarding two officer-involved shootings that happened this week.

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi will discuss additional details of the officer-involved shootings from June 25 and 26.

On Tuesday, one person was shot by police during an armed confrontation at a home in the 2000 block of Valley Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Wednesday's shooting happened in the area of Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Police shot a man who they say was armed with two knives and threatening customers at a business. The officers involved in this incident have been identified as Sergeant Ashley Ravelo, 32, and Officer Johnny Patino, 32.

In both instances, police said the suspects were given "numerous verbal commands" to drop their weapons.