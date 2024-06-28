Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: Las Vegas police provide details in two recent officer-involved shootings

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 28, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding a press conference regarding two officer-involved shootings that happened this week.

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi will discuss additional details of the officer-involved shootings from June 25 and 26.

On Tuesday, one person was shot by police during an armed confrontation at a home in the 2000 block of Valley Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Wednesday's shooting happened in the area of Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Police shot a man who they say was armed with two knives and threatening customers at a business. The officers involved in this incident have been identified as Sergeant Ashley Ravelo, 32, and Officer Johnny Patino, 32.

In both instances, police said the suspects were given "numerous verbal commands" to drop their weapons.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH