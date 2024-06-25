Police: Man armed with knife shot by officer after entering home, confronting resident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was shot by police during an armed confrontation in a northwest Las Vegas home on Tuesday morning.

Capt. Kurt McKenzie of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing said one officer fired their weapon at the suspect, who was armed with a knife.

This happened at approximately 10 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Valley Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

WATCH: Capt. McKenzie explains what led up to a police officer shooting a man in the northwest valley:

[Raw video] Las Vegas police explain officer-involved shooting

Officers were initially called to the area on a report that a resident found a person armed with a knife inside their home, McKenzie said.

Police who arrived at that home were told the suspect had fled to a neighboring residence. As officers approached that home, McKenzie says they "observed a physical altercation between a citizen and the subject," who still had the knife.

The suspect was given multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon, McKenzie said, before an officer fired their service weapon.

Gunfire hit the suspect, who was given medical assistance until he could be transported to a local hospital. As of this report, McKenzie said the suspect's condition was unknown but doctors were "working on him."

"Everybody else involved appears to be OK," he said.

McKenzie emphasized the preliminary nature of the investigation and promised additional details would be released in the coming days.

Investigators are expected to remain in the area for several hours collecting evidence and interviewing any potential witnesses.

He urged residents who saw or heard anything related to this incident to call Metro's dispatch at 702-828-3111 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.