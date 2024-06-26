Police: Man shot by officers had knives, threatened customers at business near Boulder Hwy., Russell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers shot a man early Wednesday morning who they say was armed with two knives and threatening customers at a business near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

Police were called to the area at approximately 4:41 a.m. and encountered the man, giving him "numerous verbal commands" to drop the knives, "which he ignored," said Capt. Kurt McKenzie with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

At that point, McKenzie says the man moved toward the entrance of the business, which had multiple customers inside.

Officers used less-lethal options in an effort to prevent the man from entering the business, "at which time the male charged toward officers, causing them to discharge their firearms, striking the male," McKenzie said.

After he was shot, McKenzie says officers provided initial life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The man was then transported to an area hospital.

"The job of law enforcement is to keep citizens of this city safe, and when we have an individual that looks like they're going to cause harm to individuals, we'll do what we need to do to provide safety for those citizens," McKenzie said.

Asked about the man's condition, McKenzie said he was receiving medical care "but we are unknown what his medical condition is right now."

Specific details about which less-lethal options were used and how many shots were fired by police are expected to be released by Metro officials within 72 hours.