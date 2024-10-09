WATCH: Community says farewell to Tropicana with a send-off party befitting Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 67 years as a staple of the Las Vegas Strip, the Tropicana has now come down after Wednesday morning's implosion.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller and Tricia Kean were live at the scene for the full event.

Former Channel 13 meteorologist Kevin Janison joined Joe and Tricia to offer his insight as someone who has seen his fair share of changes to the Las Vegas Strip over his last three decades in the valley.

To kick off the formal event, executives from Bally's Corporation and the A's major league baseball team held a press conference on what this implosion signifies for Las Vegas, not only as the end of an era but also as a way to make room for a new future.

Finally, the show everyone waited for began, starting with a drone and fireworks show to countdown to the main event.

Now crews will begin clearing the site to make way for a planned major league baseball stadium.