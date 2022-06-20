Watch
Local News

Actions

WATCH: A community mourns and celebrates the life of Las Vegas police Det. Justin Terry

Detective Justin Terry
LVMPD
Det. Terry lost his life on Friday when a beam fell on his unmarked LVMPD vehicle.
Detective Justin Terry
Untitled design (26).png
Untitled design (25).png
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 13:18:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community stood in solidarity on Monday with the family and friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Det. Justin Terry.

A massive procession of Las Vegas police officers escorted Terry's casket from downtown Las Vegas to Central Christian Church in Henderson on Monday morning.

His memorial services were expected to begin at 10 a.m. They can be viewed in the player below:

Terry spent 21 years as a Metro Police officer. He moved to Las Vegas from southern California in 2001 to join LVMPD after studying criminal justice, his obituary says.

He was killed on June 10 — nine days after his 45th birthday — when a beam crashed down on his unmarked patrol car while he was driving on U.S. 95 in the Centennial Bowl construction zone. A truck carrying an oversized load struck the beam, causing it to fall.

Terry is survived by his wife Stacey, his sons Sean and Jacob, and his dog Camper.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH