WATCH: A community mourns and celebrates the life of Las Vegas police Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community stood in solidarity on Monday with the family and friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Det. Justin Terry.

A massive procession of Las Vegas police officers escorted Terry's casket from downtown Las Vegas to Central Christian Church in Henderson on Monday morning.

Procession will now escort Det. Terry's casket from Palm Downtown Mortuary to Central Christian Church in Henderson. https://t.co/QVoi2szgq0 pic.twitter.com/Iq62Zm4iMw — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) June 20, 2022

His memorial services were expected to begin at 10 a.m. They can be viewed in the player below:

Terry spent 21 years as a Metro Police officer. He moved to Las Vegas from southern California in 2001 to join LVMPD after studying criminal justice, his obituary says.

He was killed on June 10 — nine days after his 45th birthday — when a beam crashed down on his unmarked patrol car while he was driving on U.S. 95 in the Centennial Bowl construction zone. A truck carrying an oversized load struck the beam, causing it to fall.

Terry is survived by his wife Stacey, his sons Sean and Jacob, and his dog Camper.