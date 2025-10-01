Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony honors lives lost

Today marks eight years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today marks eight years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. 58 lives were taken that night, and since then, two more names have been added to the toll because of injuries tied to the attack.

Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host a 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

The ceremony will feature speakers like Gov. Joe Lombardo, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom and Jeff Poole, father of Keri Lynn Galvan, one of the 58 victims.

