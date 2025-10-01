WATCH: 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony honors lives lost

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today marks eight years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. 58 lives were taken that night, and since then, two more names have been added to the toll because of injuries tied to the attack.

Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host a 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

WATCH NOW: County and LVMPD honor lives lost through 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony

The ceremony will feature speakers like Gov. Joe Lombardo, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom and Jeff Poole, father of Keri Lynn Galvan, one of the 58 victims.