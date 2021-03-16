VP Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas for Help is Here tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just days after President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, the “Help is Here” nationwide tour to promote the plan kicked off today here in Las Vegas.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband landed this morning with a full day of events.

Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman got off of Air Force Two with a bright smile on their faces, ready to talk to Las Vegas about COVID-19 relief coming soon with the American Rescue Plan.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman visit UNLV, Culinary Academy

Vice President Harris set off to UNLV, riding down the iconic Las Vegas Strip. She was welcomed by Las Vegas people waving and taking pictures.

Her first stop was the UNLV vaccination site to thank everyone for saving lives. Congressman Steven Horsford says the vice president’s visit means a lot to Southern Nevada.

"It’s great to have her here and talking about the importance of the American Rescue Plan and what it means. I believe they picked Nevada and Las Vegas because we have been one of the hardest-hit communities and states," says Horsford.

RELATED: Small businesses excited about COVID-19 relief bill

She then traveled to the Las Vegas Culinary Academy to talk about the American Rescue Plan. Nevada was one of the hardest-hit states economically due to the pandemic. The plan will give billions of dollars to Nevada, with more than 1 billion going to Nevada’s school districts.

The bill was met with substantial opposition from the republican party. Click here for more information.

