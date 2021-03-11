Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman visit UNLV, Culinary Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have arrived at UNLV with Gov. Sisolak. They are making an appearance at the vaccination clinic on the campus.

WATCH BELOW



After visiting UNLV, Emhoff stopped at Three Square food bank. He toured the facility and thanked volunteers who were packaging food.

Emhoff also met with 3 members of the community for a discussion facilitated by Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square.

A father of six shared his story, telling Emhoff that his children have been struggling with school.

Pastor Bobby Smith, of the New Beginnings Ministry, shares that his church has seen a difficult year.

Harris headed to Tacotarian, a plant-based Mexican eatery, before going to the Culinary Academy.

She spoke to the customers in the restaurant and owners, Kristen and Carlos Corral. She told them she liked their sign outside “no shirt, no shoes, no masks, no tacos.”

Harris also talked to the employees before leaving with a bag of food.

Harris then stopped at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas next. Watch below.

Culinary Union members and Station Casino workers, who are laid off from work, had the opportunity to share their stories about fighting for the Right to Return to their jobs with Madam @VP today at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas. #HelpIsHere pic.twitter.com/HvMRWwBhK0 — The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) March 15, 2021

Gov. Steve Sisolak sent the following statement after their visit:

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris to tour the immunization clinic at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building and discuss how the American Rescue Plan will help Nevada crush the pandemic and continue economic recovery efforts. The Governor issued the following statement after the visit:

“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for coming to Nevada today to see the incredible work the State is doing – in partnership with leaders, volunteers, and organizers at the local level – to administer the COVID-19 vaccines as fast as our federal allocation allows and ensure that all Nevadans who want access to the life-saving vaccines have access as soon as possible.

With the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, we know that even more help is on the way for Nevadans – including increased funding to help us put shots into arms even faster and more efficiently, all while ensuring that we are keeping access and equity at the forefront. Together, we will continue to work with our federal and local partners to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help get our economy back on track.”

Following the stop in Nevada, Harris and Emhoff will visit Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday. Emhoff will make a solo trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

The president and vice president are making stops in several states to promote their American Rescue Plan. The sweeping relief bill provides up to $1,400 direct payments this year to most people and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September.