Small businesses excited about COVID-19 relief bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Help is on the way. The president’s American Rescue Bill just passed a few days ago and the Biden team has set off on their “Help is Here” tour for the American Rescue Plan.

Las Vegas was the first stop on the tour. Nevadans will soon get some long awaited relief. One local business says things are looking up with the American Rescue Plan.

Shaundell Newsome founded Sumnu Marketing 15 years ago.

After the Great Recession damaged his company, the Newsome family owned business was able to rebuild and get back on their feet.

What no one saw coming though: the coronavirus.

"Not only the 60% loss, but any projections for any gains was taken away by COVID-19. It was instant," says Newsome.

The company had to lay off about half of their staff. After the first round of PPE, they were able to bring back some of their employees.

Now, with this crucial funding, they can start to re-grow and take their business even further.

"For small business, this means a lot. This grant will allow us to put small repairs. Different things that can help us to recover," said Newsome.