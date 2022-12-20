Volunteers needed for 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County government is asking for volunteers to count unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas valley on January 26.

The count will go towards the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The 2022 Homeless Census found 5,645 people living in shelters or on the streets and estimated that nearly 14,000 people experienced homelessness in Southern Nevada at some point during the year.

"Volunteers will be asked to work one, four-hour shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at 5 a.m," said a public information officer with Clark County. "During their shift, volunteers will be assigned to groups who will walk, or drive assigned areas to count those not in shelter and conduct short surveys of any individuals who are amenable to being interviewed."

Virtual training sessions will take place one week prior to the event. Census organizers are hoping for more than 600 volunteers.

The homeless census is a qualifying requirement for grants that provide more than $15 million annually to local organizations that provide homeless services and programs. The census also provides information about those experiencing homelessness in our community and the need for programs and services to ensure a better future for those without secure housing.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit helphopehome.org for information about the census and/or go to signup.com to select a preferred area.