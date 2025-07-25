LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews with the Clark County Fire Department are working to contain a two-alarm fire near the UNLV campus on Friday morning.

Initial details are limited, but we have confirmed the fire is burning in the area of Maryland Parkway and University Road.

This video from one of our roof cameras shows the plume of smoke coming from what appears to be a shopping center near UNLV:

Visible smoke: Crews battling large fire near UNLV campus

In an emergency alert issued after the fire broke out, university officials informed students the fire isn't posing a direct threat to the school's campus.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while firefighters put out the blaze.

Details remain limited, but Channel 13 reached out to local officials to request more information. This report will be updated as we learn more.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away on Friday morning. This video shared with Channel 13 shows the column of smoke and some flames: