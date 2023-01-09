Vigils planned in honor of Las Vegas high school student who died during flag football game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vigil in memory of Ashari Hughes is scheduled Monday afternoon at Centennial High School.

Hughes died last week after a medical emergency will playing flag football at Desert Oasis High School. She was 16 years old.

Her death raised concerns over student safety and contact sports, and came just days after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game.

Hughes formerly attended Centennial High School before moving to Desert Oasis.

Monday's event is one of at least three community vigils planned in Hughes' memory. A balloon release at Doolittle Community Center was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Desert Oasis is expected to host a candlelight vigil for the teen on Wednesday.

Students and community members plan to gather at the Centennial High School football field at 4:30 p.m.