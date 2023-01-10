Coroner determines what caused death of Las Vegas teen who collapsed during flag football game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Medical examiners determined what caused the death of a Las Vegas high schooler who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game last week.

Ashari Hughes, 16, died after collapsing during the game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday afternoon.

Monday, the Clark County Coroner revealed her cause of death: anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of valsalva. Medical examiners also determined Hughes' death was from natural causes.

The National Library of Medicine describes the condition as a "rare congenital abnormality" that can present with sudden cardiac death.

This heart condition presents in less than 3% of congenital coronary anomalies, medical experts noted.

One of three planned vigils for Hughes was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon at Centennial High School, the school she attended prior to Desert Oasis.