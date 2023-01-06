Student collapses, dies during flag football game at Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas high school student has died after collapsing at a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday night, according to school officials.

The Clark County Coroner confirmed on Friday morning the identity of the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes from Las Vegas.

In an email to students and parents, Desert Oasis principal Ian Salzman confirmed that a student suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event. Staff members reportedly began immediately providing the student medical aid until paramedics arrived.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away," Salzman said in the email. "The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life."

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara also issued a statement in which he said, "The Clark County School District grieves the sudden passing of one of our student-athletes. The loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones."

He continued, "When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss.”

Read the full email from Desert Oasis High School principal Ian Salzman below:

Desert Oasis High School Families,



With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one of our students.



Last night, a student suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event. Staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.



We will truly remember this student as part of our Diamondbacks family.



CCSD’s Crisis Response Team is available for anyone who needs their services.



Keep lines of communication open and monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your child, as this loss may affect them unexpectedly. Children may not know how to express themselves and are likely to experience feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief. Please reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk and that these feelings are normal.



If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school at 702-799-6881.



Thank you.



Ian Salzman



Principal



Desert Oasis High School





This story is developing, check back later for updates.